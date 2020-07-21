Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Synaptics worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $28,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 200,123 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $10,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 320.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 240,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 183,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. Synaptics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,142 shares of company stock worth $1,641,312 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.