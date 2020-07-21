Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $566,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARW opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

