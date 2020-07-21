Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Trimmed by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

NYSE:NUE opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.