Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 342 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after buying an additional 2,139,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.32.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

