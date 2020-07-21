TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,513,000 after buying an additional 791,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,937,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,459,000 after purchasing an additional 370,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 12.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,299,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $426,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TD Ameritrade from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of AMTD opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

