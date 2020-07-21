Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,955 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

