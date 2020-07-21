Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

