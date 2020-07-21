Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,439 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.08% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDL. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,638,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after acquiring an additional 482,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $16,493,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

