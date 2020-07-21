Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter worth $170,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

