Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. Acquires 779,902 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) major shareholder Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. purchased 779,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,754.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTIVF stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

