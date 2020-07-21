Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. Acquires 779,902 Shares of On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Stock

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) major shareholder Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. purchased 779,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,754.92. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OTIVF stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. On Track Innovations Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.49.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

