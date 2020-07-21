Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 330 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Welltower were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,578,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,232,000 after acquiring an additional 350,859 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after purchasing an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 13.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,826,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,388,000 after purchasing an additional 415,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.