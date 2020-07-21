Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 169,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 76,927 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 170,203 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:TEAF opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

