Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 28.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 24.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

BAC stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.