Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 14,694 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3,540.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 54.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Discovery Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Discovery Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC grew its position in Discovery Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cfra cut Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

