NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $3,775,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $943,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $284,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.89.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and have sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $378.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $147.39 and a 1 year high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

