QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,613,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after buying an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.