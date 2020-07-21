Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

PPG stock opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.77 and a 52-week high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

