Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

GIS opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,275 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

