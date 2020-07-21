Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $10,509,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter valued at $2,647,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,343,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

DKNG stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Draftkings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Analysts expect that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

