Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,910,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,632,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

