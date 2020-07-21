Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 110 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the second quarter worth $42,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in SAP by 26.1% in the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

SAP stock opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $159.90. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

