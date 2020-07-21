Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,521,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.03 and a 1 year high of $84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

