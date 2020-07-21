Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 133.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.