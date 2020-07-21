Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 803 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 267.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.34.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

