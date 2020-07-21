Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires New Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 236,144.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,024.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of -244.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $944.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $713.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,125.00.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Mercadolibre from $775.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $800.65.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

