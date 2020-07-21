TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

