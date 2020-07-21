Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Shares of CCI opened at $170.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

