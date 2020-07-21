TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,467 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 79.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,771 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $420.43 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69. The company has a market cap of $258.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.89.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24 shares of company stock worth $7,836 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

