Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

