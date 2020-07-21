Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $181.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.87.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $193.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $193.71.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 141,420 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 50.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.