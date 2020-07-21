Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock opened at $192.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average is $169.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in Dollar General by 12.4% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,393,000 after buying an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,534,000 after buying an additional 47,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

