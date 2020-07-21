Robert W. Baird Increases Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $12.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evolent Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of EVH opened at $9.96 on Monday. Evolent Health has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Evolent Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Evolent Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

