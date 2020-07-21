Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at SunTrust Banks

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EVH. ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.55.

NYSE:EVH opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 142.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

