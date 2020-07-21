80 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,763.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,250.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China International Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

