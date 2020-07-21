Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $515.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target (up from $520.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $478.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix stock opened at $502.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $220.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $463.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,681 shares of company stock worth $69,616,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,195,984,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Netflix by 181.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.