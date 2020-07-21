Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Lowered by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.04. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

