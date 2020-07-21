Parallel Advisors LLC Has $184,000 Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 252.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,034,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,860,000 after acquiring an additional 86,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,323 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

IONS stock opened at $62.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $881,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,983 shares in the company, valued at $6,580,121.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

