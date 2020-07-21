Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $381,000 in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,906,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,942,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.06.

ROK opened at $222.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.16. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

