472 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 472 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

