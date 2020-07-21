Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ASGN from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $1,085,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,163. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.34. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

