Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $508,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,477.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,763.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,250.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

