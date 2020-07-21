TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after buying an additional 106,478 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,070,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,113,000 after acquiring an additional 513,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,708,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,411,000 after acquiring an additional 321,708 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $369.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $131.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.70. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $131.93.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.