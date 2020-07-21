Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

