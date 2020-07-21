Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,296,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,920,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,349,000 after purchasing an additional 925,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,914,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,330,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,288,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,646 shares of company stock worth $7,289,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.