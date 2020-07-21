FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 138.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 366.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLIR. Imperial Capital upped their price target on FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR opened at $41.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

