Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 379 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 283,514 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,693,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,299,000 after acquiring an additional 64,670 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,494,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $181.31 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $215.94. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total value of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,260 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.