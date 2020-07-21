Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New $855,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CW. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of CW opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.08.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

