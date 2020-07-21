Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 59,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.89. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

