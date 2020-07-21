Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $120.18 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.27.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.