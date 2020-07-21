Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 89 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after purchasing an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after purchasing an additional 411,959 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,046,000 after purchasing an additional 327,884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,323,000 after purchasing an additional 285,118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

